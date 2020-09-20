Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.78. 1,429,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,821. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

