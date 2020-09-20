Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTRX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.38.

Retrophin stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Retrophin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 27.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 82,746 shares during the period.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

