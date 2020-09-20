Reviewing Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crossamerica Partners and Adams Resources & Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crossamerica Partners $2.15 billion 0.28 $18.08 million $0.51 31.25 Adams Resources & Energy $1.81 billion 0.05 $8.21 million N/A N/A

Crossamerica Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Resources & Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Crossamerica Partners has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crossamerica Partners and Adams Resources & Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crossamerica Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crossamerica Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Crossamerica Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crossamerica Partners is more favorable than Adams Resources & Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crossamerica Partners and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crossamerica Partners 4.75% 16.68% 1.84% Adams Resources & Energy -0.33% 6.23% 3.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Crossamerica Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Crossamerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Adams Resources & Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Crossamerica Partners pays out 411.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crossamerica Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Crossamerica Partners beats Adams Resources & Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of convenience merchandise items; and retail sale of motor fuels at company operated retail sites and retail sites operated by commission agents. As of February 25, 2019, the company distributed fuel to approximately 1,200 locations; and owned or leased approximately 900 sites located in 31 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. This segment owns and operates a fleet of 256 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 179 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk segment transports liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States and into Canada and Mexico. It operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, and Freeport, Texas; Baton Rouge, St. Rose, and Boutte, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

