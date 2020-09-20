Reviewing HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) & UGI (NASDAQ:UGI)

HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) and UGI (NYSE:UGI) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HL Acquisition alerts:

31.5% of HL Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of HL Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HL Acquisition and UGI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A UGI $7.32 billion 0.92 $256.20 million $2.28 14.24

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisition and UGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition N/A -4.04% -0.36% UGI 7.16% 13.19% 3.81%

Risk and Volatility

HL Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UGI has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisition and UGI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A UGI 0 1 3 0 2.75

UGI has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Given UGI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UGI is more favorable than HL Acquisition.

Summary

UGI beats HL Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HL Acquisition

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,500 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 35,500 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 642,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,300 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.