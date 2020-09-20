Reviewing Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

This table compares Scholar Rock and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $20.49 million 26.49 -$51.00 million ($1.85) -9.82 BioCardia $630,000.00 48.32 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock.

Volatility and Risk

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scholar Rock and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.12%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -301.13% -61.68% -35.74% BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05%

Summary

Scholar Rock beats BioCardia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.