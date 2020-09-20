Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,345. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 723,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.