Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Cohbar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohbar during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohbar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cohbar during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohbar during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Cohbar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Cohbar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

