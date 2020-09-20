Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €175.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €178.46 ($209.95) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €181.41 and a 200 day moving average of €172.01.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.