Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.96 ($79.95).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.19.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

