Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 380.14.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

