ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

