RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 25.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of RRD stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.57.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.