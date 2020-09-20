RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 45.3% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 5,851,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,823,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the second quarter worth $4,221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 24.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,060,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 789,386 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 158.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 190,429 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTIX remained flat at $$3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 686,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,541. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

