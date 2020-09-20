Rubycoin Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023026 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004755 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

