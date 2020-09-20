Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $266,879.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.04411244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009196 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 144,212,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,274,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.