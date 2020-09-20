SaluS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $805.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and $805.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 4% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.16 or 0.00166757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,903.90 or 1.00112051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000883 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

