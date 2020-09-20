SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SFRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

