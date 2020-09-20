SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s (SZGPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SALZGITTER AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SALZGITTER AG/ADR will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

