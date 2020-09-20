SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMSEY opened at $5.49 on Friday. SAMSONITE INTL/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

About SAMSONITE INTL/ADR

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

