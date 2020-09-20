Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.72.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,852.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,442,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $366,786,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 10,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

