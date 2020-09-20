Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

SNY opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

