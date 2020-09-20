Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,702,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,490. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Weber Alan W grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 95.7% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 33,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 46,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

