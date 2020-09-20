Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. During the last week, Scala has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $492,938.47 and $112.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.01400787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00218383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,009,719,765 coins and its circulating supply is 9,209,719,765 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

