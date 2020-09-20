Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Scientific Games stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.44. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

