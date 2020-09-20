Scotiabank Analysts Give CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut CES Energy Solutions from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.67.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $225.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.58 million. On average, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

