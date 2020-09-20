Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $23.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

