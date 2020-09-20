Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) and BANCO BRADESCO/S (OTCMKTS:BBDO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) and BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seacoast Commerce Banc and BANCO BRADESCO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Commerce Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO BRADESCO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Commerce Banc and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Commerce Banc N/A N/A N/A BANCO BRADESCO/S 15.81% 15.61% 1.50%

Dividends

Seacoast Commerce Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BANCO BRADESCO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Commerce Banc and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Commerce Banc $73.59 million 1.86 $14.59 million N/A N/A BANCO BRADESCO/S $32.38 billion 0.96 $5.72 billion N/A N/A

BANCO BRADESCO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Seacoast Commerce Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BANCO BRADESCO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Seacoast Commerce Banc has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO BRADESCO/S has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BANCO BRADESCO/S beats Seacoast Commerce Banc on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises various loans and lines of credit, as well as small business administration financing. It also provides cash management, remote deposit capture, and lockbox processing services; online banking services; and wire transfers, cashier's checks, ATM and mail banking services, and safe deposit boxes. In addition, the company offers property management and homeowner association banking solutions, such as analysis banking, reserve investment accounts, deposit account services, online cash management, remittance and coupon processing, online ACH and credit card payment systems, data file preparation and integration, loans for associations, and electronic delivery services, as well as exchange services. It operates two full service branches in Chula Vista and San Diego, California under the Seacoast Commerce Bank name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

