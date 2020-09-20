Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.37.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock worth $30,481,478 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

