Selfkey (KEY) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, RightBTC and Tidex. Selfkey has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $1.49 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.04410444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034249 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

