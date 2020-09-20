Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $490,125.84 and $8.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,908.29 or 1.00252305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00650519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.01361541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00115467 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

