Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $782.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce sales of $782.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.40 million and the highest is $791.10 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $769.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCI traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

