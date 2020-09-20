ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million

Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report $92.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.53 million and the highest is $93.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $79.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $366.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.02 million to $369.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $354.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 604,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,108. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

