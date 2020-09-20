Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.