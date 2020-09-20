SHIELD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $452,432.51 and approximately $23.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,902.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.03416352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.67 or 0.02069935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00431136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00849544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00517672 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

