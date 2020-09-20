Short Interest in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Grows By 12.1%

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 174,073 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.