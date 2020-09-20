Short Interest in Stockland Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Decreases By 12.1%

Stockland Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 852.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Stockland to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stockland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stockland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $2.77 on Friday. Stockland has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

