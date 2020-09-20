Short Interest in Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Increases By 8.6%

Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62. Tervita has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

TRVCF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

