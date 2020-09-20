Short Interest in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Rises By 11.7%

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

