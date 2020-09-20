Short Interest in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rises By 9.7%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $613.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $1,018,675.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 20,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $413,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,841 shares of company stock worth $1,818,869. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter worth $306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in XBiotech by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 76.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

