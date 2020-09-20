Short Interest in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expands By 11.2%

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 707,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.88.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 320,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $256.15 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.