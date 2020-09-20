Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.
SSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SSTI stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. 80,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,467. The company has a market cap of $353.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $41.00.
Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Shotspotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.