Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTI stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. 80,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,467. The company has a market cap of $353.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.