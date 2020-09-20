ShowHand Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $16,138.23 and $723.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.01400787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00218383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.