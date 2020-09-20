Silent Notary Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, TOPBTC and DDEX. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $123,875.95 and $3,925.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.01415108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00215503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, YoBit, Bilaxy, IDEX, TOPBTC, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

