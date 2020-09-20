Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 260,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE SI opened at $15.98 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

