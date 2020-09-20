Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SNBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,491,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 264,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 134,124 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

