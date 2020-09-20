SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDC. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,273,000 after acquiring an additional 422,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,709,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

