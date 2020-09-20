Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXAHY. Citigroup downgraded AXA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

AXAHY opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. AXA has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

