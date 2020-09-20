Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

