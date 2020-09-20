Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of SDXAY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.