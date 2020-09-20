SolarCoin (SLR) Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $255.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,079,896 coins and its circulating supply is 60,778,414 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

